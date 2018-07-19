Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An audit of Philadelphia’s sexual misconduct policies and procedures reveals the city paid out $2.1 million in settlements since 2012.

The report also revealed discipline for substantiated claims varied greatly between departments and positions.

The policy also failed to address how supervisors should investigate allegations. The city controller’s office conducted the audit.

“My hope for this audit is by exposing the problems related to sexual misconduct in the city and giving recommendations that there can be a change in workplace culture here in the city,” said City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.

In response to the audit, Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order that updates the city’s policy on sexual harassment prevention, expands training and creates a new online tool for employees to submit complaints.