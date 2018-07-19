Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (PATCH.COM) — An off-duty EMT was getting ready to head off the 10th Street Beach in Ocean City when he noticed two people in distress.

Brian Wheelock, of Parsippany, raced over to help 46-year-old Heriberto Roman, who was drowning. He and Eric Gerber — a pastor from Pennsylvania whom Wheelock referred to as a “godsend” — were able to help Roman’s son pull him from the water.

