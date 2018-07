Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The former president of a suspended Temple University fraternity will be in court on Thursday.

Former Temple Fraternity President Ari Goldstein Released On Bail Following Sex Assault Charges

Ari Goldstein has a preliminary hearing. He is facing several charges, including rape.

Investigators say those charges are related to a sexual assault at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house back in February.

Goldstein has denied the charges.