Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A statewide boardwalk inspection has found at least 12 businesses at the Jersey Shore are in violation of state consumer protection laws and regulations.

So far this summer, inspections have been conducted in Seaside Heights and Atlantic City. It’s all part of the Safe Summer initiative, which checks boardwalk games for fairness of play and ensures they haven’t been modified to the disadvantage of players. Investigators also check stores for compliance with pricing and refund policies.

‘The Sandlot’ Returns To Theaters For Its 25th Anniversary

Inspectors reportedly found five locations with crane machines with prizes too heavy or packed too tightly to be picked up. They also found a boardwalk game where it was impossible to win the top prize in the number of allotted chances.

Seven other locations allegedly had other violations, including hundreds of items from children’s clothing to shot glasses without clearly marked prices and a shop without a prominently posted refund policy.

Demonstrators Protest Outside ICE Offices In Philly

“Our investigators comb the boardwalk to ensure a fair and safe experience for the thousands of individuals and families who flock to the Jersey Shore each summer,” said Paul R. Rodríguez, acting director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. “Through their efforts, we are making sure that the few stores and amusement game operators who aren’t playing by the rules are held accountable so they don’t spoil the fun for everyone.”

In addition to inspecting for consumer protection violations, investigators also check for sales of prohibited items, such as novelty lighters, and test toys and prizes for excessive levels of lead.