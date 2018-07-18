Do not use for any other stories

PHILADELPHIA (Hoodline) — A new upscale Italian spot, called Dolce Mare, has opened for business in Atlantic City’s Ocean Resort Casino. Located at 500 Boardwalk, the dinner-only restaurant features ocean views and housemade pastas, risotto and more.

The menu includes dishes like prosciutto and burrata, pappardelle alla Bolognese, roasted rosemary chicken with fried eggplant Parmesan, lobster ravioli, seared octopus, truffle ravioli, veal Milanese, seafood risotto and grilled branzino, among others.

The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Adrian S., who reviewed it on July 2, wrote, “The views in this restaurant are exceptional even if you’re not sitting by the panoramic windows overlooking the Atlantic. … Dolce Mare offers exceptional service, well-thought-out fresh and creative decor and a menu that covers all of the bases of fine dining.”

Lily W. added, “Very robust flavors with a little bit of kick and fresh seafood. The ocean view from every angle makes this restaurant lovely to dine in!”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Dolce Mare is open from 5–11 p.m. daily for dinner.