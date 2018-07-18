  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers
Do not use for any other stories

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook l Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (Hoodline) —  A new upscale Italian spot, called Dolce Mare, has opened for business in Atlantic City’s Ocean Resort Casino. Located at 500 Boardwalk, the dinner-only restaurant features ocean views and housemade pastas, risotto and more.

The menu includes dishes like prosciutto and burrata, pappardelle alla Bolognese, roasted rosemary chicken with fried eggplant Parmesan, lobster ravioli, seared octopus, truffle ravioli, veal Milanese, seafood risotto and grilled branzino, among others.

The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Adrian S., who reviewed it on July 2, wrote, “The views in this restaurant are exceptional even if you’re not sitting by the panoramic windows overlooking the Atlantic. … Dolce Mare offers exceptional service, well-thought-out fresh and creative decor and a menu that covers all of the bases of fine dining.”

Lily W. added, “Very robust flavors with a little bit of kick and fresh seafood. The ocean view from every angle makes this restaurant lovely to dine in!”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Dolce Mare is open from 5–11 p.m. daily for dinner.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s