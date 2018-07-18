Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An invasive pest, which was first discovered in Berks County, has made its way to the Garden State.

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture confirmed a sighting of the spotted Lanternfly in Warren County.

We first told you about the lantern fly last week.

The insect is believed to have come to the United States from Asia in 2014.

It tends to feed on plants and trees leading to damage at local farms and orchards.