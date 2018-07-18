Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you want some McDonald’s fries for free, here’s how you get to satisfy your appetite.

You need to first download the McDonald’s app and register to be able to get the free offer.

The free medium-fry offer lasts every Friday until the end of the year with a minimum purchase of $1.

You can also enjoy other deals with app, including discounts like $1 McDoubles and coffees.