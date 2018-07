Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ford is recalling more than 500,000 vehicles because of rollaway concerns.

The recall affects certain 2013-2016 Ford Fusions and 2013-2014 Ford Escapes.

Ford says a degraded shifter cable can allow driver to shift to park and remove the key from the ignition without the transmission actually being in park.

Ford says it isn’t aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.