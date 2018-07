Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware’s popular Firefly Music Festival has been sold.

AEG Presents, which also runs California’s Coachella Festival has purchased the event.

A few changes have already been made.

Next year, Firefly will move to the weekend of June 20, it typically takes place Father’s Day weekend.

The music festival is held at the Woodlands of Dover International Speedway.