  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Study
<> on August 17, 2010 in San Rafael, California.(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Processed meats like bacon and hot dogs are bad for your mental health, say researchers.

‘The Sandlot’ Returns To Theaters For Its 25th Anniversary 

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins, people who eat meats cured with nitrates are three times more likely to experience a manic episode.

Apparently, added nitrates are associated with hyperactivity and insomnia.

Researchers said experiments in rats showed mania-like hyperactivity after just a few weeks on diets with added nitrates.

Kentucky Boy, 9, Saves Younger Brother From Burning Car

They say this new study adds to evidence that certain diets and potentially the amounts and types of bacteria in the gut may contribute to mania and other disorders that affect the brain.

Comments
  1. Andrew James says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Complete BS… So they’re trying to say that eating bacon will make you nuts but then fail to explain that radical islamic terrorists are friggin nuttier than maxine waters and they refuse to eat bacon.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s