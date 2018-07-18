Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Processed meats like bacon and hot dogs are bad for your mental health, say researchers.
‘The Sandlot’ Returns To Theaters For Its 25th Anniversary
According to researchers at Johns Hopkins, people who eat meats cured with nitrates are three times more likely to experience a manic episode.
Apparently, added nitrates are associated with hyperactivity and insomnia.
Researchers said experiments in rats showed mania-like hyperactivity after just a few weeks on diets with added nitrates.
Kentucky Boy, 9, Saves Younger Brother From Burning Car
They say this new study adds to evidence that certain diets and potentially the amounts and types of bacteria in the gut may contribute to mania and other disorders that affect the brain.
Complete BS… So they’re trying to say that eating bacon will make you nuts but then fail to explain that radical islamic terrorists are friggin nuttier than maxine waters and they refuse to eat bacon.