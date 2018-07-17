  • CBS 3On Air

Credit: EHT Police

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly scamming a family into believing she was terminally ill.

Authorities say Kiley White had been staying with a family in Egg Harbor Township for five weeks after convincing them she was battling a terminal illness.

Kiley White

Kiley White | Credit: EHT Police

She has been charged with theft by deception and harassment.

Authorities say White may have used similar strategies on other occasions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but she was never charged with a crime.

Officials say on each occasion she preyed on the sympathy and compassion of others, receiving services and goods from those she scammed.

Egg Harbor Township police discovered that White pretended to be other individuals as well, including her own hospice nurse.

Anyone with additional information can send an email to cid@ehtpd.com.

