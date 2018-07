Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police need the public’s help in finding four people suspected in a Family Dollar store robbery.

The robbery happened on July 2 at the Family Dollar store on the 1800 block of West Cheltenham Avenue in West Oak Lane.

Police say after an employee confronted them, one of the suspects assaulted that employee before running away on foot.

If you have any information, call 911.