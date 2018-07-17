Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy has died and 4 other people, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured in an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia.

Victims and neighbors tell investigators they saw two people open fire around midnight on the 2100 block of North Fourth Street.

UPDATE: Police say a 14-year-old boy died after being shot in the head overnight. Four other gunshot victims are expected to recover. Their ages: 11, 14, 15 and 24. We’re live on @CBSPhilly at 6a https://t.co/uPe8ugLaQv #philly pic.twitter.com/cNzOEQ2AaP — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 17, 2018

A 14-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The other four victims are in stable condition. The youngest victim is just 11 years old.

This girl, who’s 13, says some of the gunshot victims were her cousins. The 14–year-old who died was one of her best friends https://t.co/14tPBlq7Ui @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Fx3HN82YI8 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 17, 2018

So far, no word on a motive.