PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy has died and 4 other people, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured in an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia.
Victims and neighbors tell investigators they saw two people open fire around midnight on the 2100 block of North Fourth Street.
A 14-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound to the head.
The other four victims are in stable condition. The youngest victim is just 11 years old.
So far, no word on a motive.