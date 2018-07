Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say he robbed the Citizen’s Bank inside an Acme Market on Roosevelt Boulevard, around noon on Saturday.

He gave the teller a note demanding cash, said police. He then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you recognize him, call police.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.