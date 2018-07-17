  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The opening of the renovated Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House is now just five months away.

On Tuesday, developers released artist renderings of what the interior will look like.

2949a575492e416a83591fde755d80aa Developers Release Renderings Of Renovated Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House

Credit: CBS3

It will be called the Met Philadelphia and be home to live performances.

Last November, we took you inside the building as crews began renovations.

City Landmark Being Turned Into 4,000-Seat Entertainment Venue

It sits on a full city block off of North Broad and Poplar Streets.

The grand opening is set for December.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s