PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The opening of the renovated Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House is now just five months away.

On Tuesday, developers released artist renderings of what the interior will look like.

It will be called the Met Philadelphia and be home to live performances.

Last November, we took you inside the building as crews began renovations.

City Landmark Being Turned Into 4,000-Seat Entertainment Venue

It sits on a full city block off of North Broad and Poplar Streets.

The grand opening is set for December.