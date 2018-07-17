Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Some ducklings in dire straits found salvation in a crew of kindhearted public servants who helped free the birds in Mercer County on Tuesday morning.

The West Windsor Police Department responded to a call of ducklings possibly trapped in a storm drain in the parking lot of the Princeton Junction Post Office in New Jersey around 9:10 a.m.

Officer Kyle LaForge and the West Windsor Department of Public Works crew came to the rescue as they removed the grate and got all of the ducklings out.

The crew released the mother duck and her ducklings, who are all said to be in good health, according to officials.