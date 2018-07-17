Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In celebration of World Emoji Day, Apple is unveiling more than 70 new emojis.
Tuesday is World Emoji Day — a day that promotes emoji usage, events, and product releases.
Apple’s latest launch will introduce superheroes and fashionable emojis with more hairstyles. There will even be a bald emoji.
For a more wild side, some new animal characters that include a peacock, kangaroo, and lobster will also be offered.
Additional sports, cultural, and food symbols will also be included in this release.
The rollout is set for later this year.