Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In celebration of World Emoji Day, Apple is unveiling more than 70 new emojis.

Florida Parents Claim Teen Daughter Dies Of Nut Allergy After Mistakenly Eating Chips Ahoy Cookie

Tuesday is World Emoji Day — a day that promotes emoji usage, events, and product releases.

Apple’s latest launch will introduce superheroes and fashionable emojis with more hairstyles. There will even be a bald emoji.

For a more wild side, some new animal characters that include a peacock, kangaroo, and lobster will also be offered.

Additional sports, cultural, and food symbols will also be included in this release.

Abandoned Couch Brings Community Together; Inspires Pop-Up Food Drive

The rollout is set for later this year.