PALM BAY, Fla. (CBS) – An abandoned couch is bringing people together in one Florida community.

A “pop-up living room” in Palm Bay, Florida began a few weeks ago when an old couch fell off a truck.

Soon, someone put down a rug, a table, a TV and everything you need for a cozy living room.

Then the “Palm Bay Couch” Facebook page appeared, garnering thousands of likes.

The site has been moved around several times.

The couch has also inspired a pop-up food drive, collecting canned goods for the needy.