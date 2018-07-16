Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A new report finds that Newark is the most educated city in the state of Delaware. Insurify released its 2018 list of most educated cities in the United States and Newark earned best of the class in “The First State.”

The award issued by Insurify, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based car insurance startup, identifies the city with the highest level of education in each state.

Newark is No. 1 in Delaware, as Princeton is tops in New Jersey and State College brings home the award of most educated city for the whole of Pennsylvania, according to the study.

Insurify examined about 1.4 million car insurance applications, which included the level of education achieved by each applicant and the GPA of current students, as researcher us the data to determine the city with the highest average level of education for each state.