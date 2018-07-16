  • CBS 3On Air

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer is causing a traffic mess on Route 22 in Whitehall Township on Monday.

Crews were called shortly after 11 a.m. for the multi-vehicle wreck on Route 22 at the 15th Street exit. Pennsylvania State Police say a tractor-trailer and five cars were involved in the accident.

tractor trailer Multi Vehicle Accident Involving Overturned Tractor Trailer Blocking Lanes On Route 22 In Whitehall Township

(credit: CBS3)

The overturned tractor-trailer is blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes.

There is no word on any injuries.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

