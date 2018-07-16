  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMFamily Feud
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By Rahel Solomon
Filed Under:Local TV, Maurice Hill, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HOUSTON (CBS) – A smooth rendition of a classic tune has a homeless man in Houston climbing the internet charts.

Maurice Hill went viral after he sang “Happy Birthday” to a woman who gave him food.

Taylor Swift Superfans Get Engaged At Philadelphia Concert

Cristala Poole turned 35 and for her birthday, she decided to focus on helping the community.

When searching for a homeless person to buy a meal for, Poole found Hill in downtown Houston.

Poole recorded video of the song, and posted it online.

Police: Man Impersonating State Trooper Tries To Steal Woman’s Ring

The video reached more than 17,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s