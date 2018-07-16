Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HOUSTON (CBS) – A smooth rendition of a classic tune has a homeless man in Houston climbing the internet charts.

Maurice Hill went viral after he sang “Happy Birthday” to a woman who gave him food.

Cristala Poole turned 35 and for her birthday, she decided to focus on helping the community.

When searching for a homeless person to buy a meal for, Poole found Hill in downtown Houston.

Poole recorded video of the song, and posted it online.

The video reached more than 17,000 views in less than 24 hours.