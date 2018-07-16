Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have been mixed reviews about CBD products and how well they work. It’s only FDA-approved for children with seizures but people are using it for all sorts of ailments.

CBD comes from hemp or marijuana plants, but contains little or no THC, so products won’t get you high.

Vicki Rae Thorne has fibromyalgia, PTSD and severe depression. After making diet and exercise changes, she started using CBD oil 10 months ago.

“I find my anxiety is highly reduced and my pain levels as well” she said.

A 14 year-old girl has been using CBD capsules and gummies for a year.

She and her mother agreed to speak if their identities were concealed.

The teen suffers from an autoimmune disease, causing obsessive compulsive disorder and separation anxiety.

She missed 264 classes in one school year.

“Sometimes I just like wouldn’t get in the car, sometimes I would and we’d pull up to the school building and I like, I wouldn’t get out of the car, ’cause like, I just couldn’t,” she said.

After cbd, the teen girl says she has been more socially active.

(sot: )

“I can hang out with my friends. I joined the debate team,” she said.

“I really credit it, with giving her, her life back,” said the teen’s mother.

A couple of small studies have shown CBD reduces seizures in children and the FDA just approved the first prescription drug for that purpose.

“CBD oil is not snake oil nor is it a miracle drug,” said Dr. Melinda Ring of the Northwestern Medicine Osher Center.

Dr. Ring says CBD can help with chronic pain issues.

“Arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and also in inflammatory or auto-immune issues, like crohns disease and multiple sclerosis,” Ring said.

Some doctors feel there aren’t enough long term studies on CBD and laws about it can be conflicting and confusing even in states where medical marijuana is legal.

Sales recently have skyrocketed.