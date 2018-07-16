Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz is officially a married man!

Sources tell Eyewitness News, Wentz married longtime girlfriend Maddie Oberg on Sunday.

The couple and wedding party were spotted at the Lakehouse Inn in East Rockhill Township in Bucks County. Wentz reportedly wanted to tie the knot before training camp.

Facebook User Christy Stack saw the ceremony from her boat and said,

Wentz announced his engagement to Oberg back in February, shortly after the Eagles Super Bowl win.