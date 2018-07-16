  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carson Wentz, InstaStory, Local TV, Talkers
Photo By Christy StackCarson Wentz Ties The Knot

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz is officially a married man!

Sources tell Eyewitness News, Wentz married longtime girlfriend Maddie Oberg on Sunday.

The couple and wedding party were spotted at the Lakehouse Inn in East Rockhill Township in Bucks County. Wentz reportedly wanted to tie the knot before training camp.

37208216 10156469936444512 448835043188539392 n Carson Wentz, Maddie Oberg Officially Tie The Knot, Say Sources

Carson Wentz Wedding Credity Christy Stak

Facebook User Christy Stack saw the ceremony from her boat and said, “We could hear the whole ceremony! And then after “you may kiss the bride” a guy on a kayak did the Eagles chant.

Wentz announced his engagement to Oberg back in February, shortly after the Eagles Super Bowl win.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s