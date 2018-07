Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two horses had to be removed from harm’s way during a fire in North Philadelphia.

The horses were boarded in a stable not far from the fire which was on the 2700 block of 13th Street.

The horses were not hurt, and there were no reported injuries to human beings.

It took firefighters almost an hour to contain the flames.

Now investigators will try to figure out what started the fire.