Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WATERFORD, California (CBS) — A cashier’s quick thinking is being credited with helping a woman get away from her alleged kidnappers.

Gloucester County Offers Free Tuition For First-Of-Its-Kind EMT Training Academy

The potentially life-saving decision was caught on surveillance camera Wednesday.

Savannah Pritchett was working at a gas station in Waterford, California when a woman came in asking for help.

The woman, who was allegedly kidnapped, told her captors she needed to use the restroom and convinced them to pull over at the gas station.

“She probably said “please, help me” four times,” Pritchett explained.

That’s when Pritchett gave the woman her phone and told her to lock herself in the bathroom and call 911.

The suspects later entered the store looking for the woman.

Pritchett bravely told them that she was still in the bathroom to buy time for police to arrive.

Protesting Paraglider Flies ‘Resist’ Sign Over President Trump

Deputies soon arrived with their guns drawn and apprehended two suspects.

A third suspect is still on the run.