  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMWorld TeamTennis Preview Show
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WATERFORD, California (CBS) — A cashier’s quick thinking is being credited with helping a woman get away from her alleged kidnappers.

Gloucester County Offers Free Tuition For First-Of-Its-Kind EMT Training Academy

The potentially life-saving decision was caught on surveillance camera Wednesday.

Savannah Pritchett was working at a gas station in Waterford, California when a woman came in asking for help.

The woman, who was allegedly kidnapped, told her captors she needed to use the restroom and convinced them to pull over at the gas station.

“She probably said “please, help me” four times,” Pritchett explained.

That’s when Pritchett gave the woman her phone and told her to lock herself in the bathroom and call 911.

guns drawn deputies Cashiers Quick Thinking Credited With Saving Woman From Suspected Kidnappers

Credit: CBS3.

The suspects later entered the store looking for the woman.

Pritchett bravely told them that she was still in the bathroom to buy time for police to arrive.

Protesting Paraglider Flies ‘Resist’ Sign Over President Trump

Deputies soon arrived with their guns drawn and apprehended two suspects.

A third suspect is still on the run.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s