PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A pizza delivery driver has died after being shot while on the job in Passaic County, New Jersey.

Police responded to reports of a car accident in Clifton around 2 a.m. Sunday.

They found a car crashed into a tree.

A 27-year-old man was unresponsive behind the wheel and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe he may have been making a delivery when he was shot.