PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A pizza delivery driver has died after being shot while on the job in Passaic County, New Jersey.
Police responded to reports of a car accident in Clifton around 2 a.m. Sunday.
They found a car crashed into a tree.
A 27-year-old man was unresponsive behind the wheel and suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators believe he may have been making a delivery when he was shot.