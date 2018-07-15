Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS) — Two Georgia police officers are on administrative leave after a body-cam video shows them using an app to decide the fate of a driver they had pulled over.

Second Annual Flyers Charity Classic Gets Underway In South Philly

Reports say the driver was initially pulled over for speeding in Roswell outside of Atlanta in April.

Officers Courtney Brown and Kristee Wilson said the driver had been going 80 miles per hour on a slippery road.

However, the video shows them discussing whether to arrest or ticket her.

That’s when one officer can be heard saying “A” for “Arrest” if the coin landed on heads or “R” for “Release if it landed on tails.

New Jersey Woman Charged With Hacking Selena Gomez’s Email Account

The flip appears to result in “tails”, which according to their game should have meant release but the officers arrested the driver anyway.

The charges against the driver have since been dropped.

“I have much higher expectations of our police officers and I am appalled that any law enforcement officer would trivialize the decision-making process of something as important as the arrest of a person,” said Chief Rusty Grant of the Roswell Police Department.

Chief Grant further stated that the behavior of the involved officers is “not indicative of the hardworking officers of the Roswell Police Department.”