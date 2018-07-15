PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 25: Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs to score a 73-yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on September 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Darren Sproles made it official Sunday that the 2018-19 NFL season will be his last.

Sproles had planned to retire after last season but then he was injured and missed most of the season.

Former Flyers Goalie Ray Emery Tragically Dies At 35

He tweeted an article he wrote titled “One More Year” and captioned the post, “Writing my ending on my own terms.”