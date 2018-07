Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, P.A. (CBS) — Authorities say two people have been flown to an area hospital after their car crashed into a tree in Montgomery County.

Police responded to a car accident at the intersection of Ridge Pike and Spring Mill Road around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, the two victims were extricated and transported via medevac.

(This is a developing story.)