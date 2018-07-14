  • CBS 3On Air

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Sixty years after the cult classic The Blob hit the big screen, the Chester County town where it was filmed is holding its annual Blobfest.

The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville will host its annual Blobfest this weekend.

Legendary actor Steve McQueen found his stardom thanks to the sci-fi flick.

American screen actor Steve McQueen (1930-1980) in London. (Photo by McCarthy/Getty Images)

American screen actor Steve McQueen (1930-1980) in London. (Photo by McCarthy/Getty Images)

In honor of the movie, the theater will also host a number of other science fiction features.

A street fair on BridgeStreet will run until 5 p.m. Saturday.

The fair will host a number of activities for Blobfest participants including a Fire Extinguisher Parade, Costume Contest, Merchant Facade Contest, music, food, and vendors. There will also be special guests and live music performances.

On Sunday Keith Almoney, who actor who played McQueen’s younger character, will join fans for a Q&A session.

Originally, Steve McQueen’s widow, Barbara Minty McQueen, was scheduled to make an appearance at the event but had to cancel.

 

Organist Rudy Lucente opened the screening with a performance on the Colonial’s pipe organ to set the tone of the classic film.

