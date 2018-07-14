Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Loved ones gathered to remember Sean Schellenger, the real estate developer who was stabbed to death in Rittenhouse Square Thursday night.

Mourners gathered Saturday evening at a vigil for the slain Philadelphia man.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old college student Michael White is facing murder charges, accused of killing the 37-year-old during an incident at the intersection of 17th and Chancellor Streets.

“What I have heard is people are making racial connotations about that night and I will not stand for that,” said Carol Serena, Schellenger’s best friend. “You want to have an argument about what happened that night, make it about maybe there was too much drinking, maybe it was the wrong time, maybe there was not enough police activity in this area because there never is, but don’t make it about that. I feel horrible for that young man because you know what, two people’s lives got lost. Not just Sean’s, Michael White will never get back his life again.”

Man Fatally Shot By Police In Vineland, New Jersey

White, who was delivering food on a bicycle, allegedly stabbed Schellenger once in the back.

Police say some type of argument broke out between the two in the street.

White is due in court next month.