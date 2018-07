Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CUMBERLAND, OHIO (CBS) — Talk about never giving up! This baby giraffe was determined to take his first steps.

The male Masai giraffe was born on July 10 at The Wilds Conservation in Cumberland, Ohio.

The calf was born out in the pasture and the birth was visible to guests on an Open-Air Safari Tour.

The animal care staff says the calf is strong and staying close to his mother.