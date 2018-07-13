BREAKING:Man Breaks Into 71-Year-Old Woman’s Home, Sexually Assaults Her, Police Say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A man was killed after being shot multiple times while sitting inside his car in Upper Darby early Friday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on Friday.

At the time, the victim was getting into his 2018 Bentley when the shooting happened. Police say the gunman fired 14 rounds into the vehicle.

According to police, the victim also had $3,200 on him at the time of the shooting but it was not taken.

The Upper Darby Police Department is asking anyone with information to please contact them.

