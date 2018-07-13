Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DUPONT, Pa. (CBS) — A 19-year-old Dupont man faces child sex charges after being accused of raping a 12-year-old girl during a pizza delivery run, according to a report by The Citizen’s Voice.

The pre-teen told officials that Joshua Michael McGilvary allegedly knew her age when encountered her while delivering pizza to the house of her 15-year-old friend, according to the report.

McGilvary allegedly contacted the pre-teen via social media as they met with each other a couple of times, according to the police report.

Authorities say McGilvary took the 12-year-old girl to a parking lot around Oblates of St. Joseph in May when he allegedly had sex with her.

The second incident reportedly happened on the early morning of June 25, when McGilvary allegedly picked up the pre-teen, drove her to his home and then allegedly had sex with her in his bedroom at his home.

The police report says a search of McGilvary’s cellphone uncovered nude pictures and a sex video of the 12-year-old girl.

According to the report, McGilvary allegedly admitted to officers that he knew she was younger than his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend but he did not know she was 12. McGilvary also allegedly told police he and the pre-teen had oral sex.

McGilvary faces charges that include rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, photographing a sex act on a minor, possessing child pornography and corruption of minors.

He was placed behind bars at Luzerne County Correctional Facility after his bail was set to $200,000.

McGilvary has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 8, according to the report.