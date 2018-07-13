Philadelphia police are searching for a woman caught on video kicking a child. (credit: Philadelphia Police)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in a video seen kicking a child.

The video shows the woman kicking a young boy several times after he’s seen fighting with a girl at a playground.

Police believe the incident happened Tuesday near Frankford and Cottman Avenues in the Mayfair section of the city.

Capt. Sekou Kinebrew says they were first notified of the video when it started to make the rounds on social media on Thursday.

“We don’t know what happened after that. We don’t know what’s happening in the home,” said Kinebrew.

Kinebrew added the person who recorded the incident was a passerby.

Police say the attempts to identify the woman and her family are ongoing.

If you see the woman, contact police at 215-686-8477 or call 911.