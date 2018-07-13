Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating the shooting of a 28-year-old man who was left hospitalized following an incident on Friday afternoon in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

Police say the man suffered a single gunshot wound to the left hip on the 4300 block of Leiper Street around 2 p.m.

Police say the man was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The scene is being held as police are questioning a man.