BREAKING:Mother Charged After 11-Week-Old Baby Dies From Drugs Transmitted Through Breast Milk, DA Says
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating the shooting of a 28-year-old man who was left hospitalized following an incident on Friday afternoon in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

unity st and leiper st shooting Police: Man Hospitalized After Being Shot In The Hip In Frankford

Credit: (CBS3)

Police say the man suffered a single gunshot wound to the left hip on the 4300 block of Leiper Street around 2 p.m.

Police say the man was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The scene is being held as police are questioning a man.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s