BRONX, N.Y. (CBS) — Police in New York have released a shocking video of an attempted mob hit.

The attempted hit happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Bronx.

The suspect can be seen firing several shots at 41-year-old Salvatore Zottola, the son of a Bonanno crime family associate.

Zottola can also be seen desperately trying to escape the gunman.

mob hit2 Attempted Mafia Hit Caught On Camera, Victim Has Crime Family Ties

Credit: CBS3

He was rushed to the hospital and survived.

Authorities say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect.

He was seen fleeing in a dark-colored Nissan.

