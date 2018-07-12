Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating a violent robbery and attack at the Darby Free Library.

‘I Wasn’t Waiting For This’: One-Day Sale Causes Chaos At Build-A-Bear Workshops Across Nation

Police have identified Terrell Carter as the suspect in the incident. He is a homeless man known to authorities.

Detectives say Carter stole a donation jug and broke the back of a woman who tried to stop him.

“He’s coming out with a 5-gallon water jug that has money in it that’s been up for several months that the library collects money for donations. It’s got a couple of hundred bucks in it. He sees her, grabs her, pushes her and drags here completely down the steps,” said Darby Borough Police Chief Robert Smythe.

Crews Save Entangled Humpback Whale Off New Jersey Coast

Anyone with information about Carter is asked to call police.