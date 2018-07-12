BREAKING:911 Calls Released In Assault Of LeSean McCoy's Ex-Girlfriend At His Georgia Home
DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating a violent robbery and attack at the Darby Free Library.

Police have identified Terrell Carter as the suspect in the incident. He is a homeless man known to authorities.

terrell carter Darby Police: Homeless Man Breaks Womans Back While Stealing Librarys Donation Jug

Detectives say Carter stole a donation jug and broke the back of a woman who tried to stop him.

“He’s coming out with a 5-gallon water jug that has money in it that’s been up for several months that the library collects money for donations. It’s got a couple of hundred bucks in it. He sees her, grabs her, pushes her and drags here completely down the steps,” said Darby Borough Police Chief Robert Smythe.

Anyone with information about Carter is asked to call police.

