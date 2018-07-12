Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking into what caused the death of a six-year-old child in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday evening.

Officials responded to the incident that happened on the 2100 block of South Daggett Street around 7:30 p.m.

The child was playing with water outside when he came inside the home where the stepfather and mother reside, as the child allegedly slipped on the kitchen floor, according to police.

The child then reportedly went to the upstairs bedroom to lay down and the child’s stepfather found the child unresponsive nearly two hours later, police say.

It was then when police were contacted.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an autopsy to determine cause of death will be performed on the child Friday.