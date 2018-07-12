Blind Man In Minion Suit Attacked In Daytona Beach

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS) – An apparent prank on a “Minion” lands a self-described Instagram star in trouble with the law.

Jamie Roehm says he was working, wearing a Minion costume, when someone picked him up and threw him to the ground.

The incident was caught on video in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Roehm says he’s legally blind and had no idea what was about to happen to him.

“You don’t do this to people, no matter if they are handicap or not, nobody else should do this,” said Roehm.

Police have charged 25-year-old Ryan Nihart, who describes himself as an Instagram star, with criminal mischief and battery.