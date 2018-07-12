Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is warning its parishioners about a nationwide gift card scam.

As part of the scam, online criminals create email accounts in a pastor or church’s name.

They ask parishioners to purchase gift cards and to then email them the numbers off the back of the cards.

“Unfortunately, we live in a day and age when scams have become all too common and in which individuals use technology to pretty on good-hearted and generous people,” said Kenneth Gavin, a spokesman for the archdiocese. “Such acts are reprehensible.”