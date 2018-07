Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the Cobbs Creek section of the city.

Investigators say shots were fired near 60th and Spruce Streets, around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Two 18-year-olds were shot in the leg. They are both in stable condition.

A man was also shot. He is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police have no suspects.