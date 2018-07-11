Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fan of England’s national soccer team took to Twitter with an unusual promise regarding the outcome of the quarterfinal game.

Matt Benton’s tweet garnered quite a bit of attention due to his hilarious bet that if Harry Maguire scored, he’d commemorate the event with a tattoo.

Well, it indeed happened.

Maguire, an English defender for the team, scored against Sweden in their quarterfinal match.

His goal was the first of the game and set the tone to see England beat their opponents 2-0 overall.

True to his word, Benton got the tattoo.

Can’t believe what I’m seeing … Great effort 😂 DM me and I’ll sort out a signed England shirt from the lads 👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 #FullyDeserved #YouMustHaveABigChest https://t.co/iF6OzQfWE4 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 9, 2018

Maguire took notice and will be sending Benton an autographed England soccer jersey.

“Great effort,” Maguire tweeted to Benton along with a hashtag that read “#FullyDeserved”.