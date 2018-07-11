  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fan of England’s national soccer team took to Twitter with an unusual promise regarding the outcome of the quarterfinal game.

Matt Benton’s tweet garnered quite a bit of attention due to his hilarious bet that if Harry Maguire scored, he’d commemorate the event with a tattoo.

Philadelphia Named 4th Worst City For Driving, Says Study

Well, it indeed happened.

Maguire, an English defender for the team, scored against Sweden in their quarterfinal match.

His goal was the first of the game and set the tone to see England beat their opponents 2-0 overall.

True to his word, Benton got the tattoo.

American Airlines Says It’s Getting Rid Of Plastic Straws

Maguire took notice and will be sending Benton an autographed England soccer jersey.

“Great effort,” Maguire tweeted to Benton along with a hashtag that read “#FullyDeserved”.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s