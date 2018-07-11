Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward in connection with the gruesome killing of Tonya Cook, who was found burned and dismembered last week in South Jersey.

On July 2 around 8:17 a.m. a passerby discovered Cook’s remains off of Banks Road in the area of Lummistown Road in Lawrence Township.

Cook, 32, lived in Vineland and was known to have ties throughout Cumberland County, authorities say.

The prosecutor’s office is offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Jersey State Police at (856) 785-0036.