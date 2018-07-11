  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A person has died after police say a driver lost control on I-95 on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on northbound I-95 just north of Girard Avenue.

1be6986ffe364889aed07714181df67b Police: 1 Dead After Driver Overturns On NB I 95 Near Girard Avenue

Credit: CBS3

Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control and overturned on the roadway.

Traffic on northbound I-95 between Girard Avenue and the Betsy Ross Bridge was shut down while police conducted their investigation.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

 

