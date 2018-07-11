  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The next time you’re frustrated by traffic on the Schuylkill or on I-95, there’s proof just how bad the driving can be around here.

A new study released by WalletHub ranks Philadelphia as the fourth worst city for driving in the country.

The city performs especially poorly when it comes to safety, traffic, infrastructure, and the cost of car ownership.

In case you’re wondering, the study says the worst driving in the country is in Detroit and the best is Raleigh, North Carolina.

