TRENTON (CBS) -– An Ocean County man who had over 36,000 videos and images of child pornography on his computer devices was sentenced to six years in state prison on Wednesday.

Anthony White, 31, of Lakewood, was one of 40 men arrested in 2016 during a child pornography sweep by the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

White pleaded guilty on March 6 to second-degree charges of distributing child pornography and attempting to manufacture child pornography.

“We are working hard through our proactive online investigations to banish the offensive notion that viewing child pornography is somehow a victimless crime,” said New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “Tens of thousands of children were cruelly abused to create the videos and images in White’s collection, and he exploited and re-victimized those children by his actions.”

White admitted that he purposefully used file-sharing software to make 25 or more files of child pornography available to other users to download from a shared folder on his computer.

Credit: CBS3.

He also admitted that he tried to reproduce images of child pornography that he had previously downloaded.

White’s July 2016 arrest led members of the task force to search his home and seize a number of computer devices.

A forensic search of the devices revealed over 36,000 videos and images of child pornography.

White’s collection was one of the largest collections of child pornography ever seized by law enforcement in New Jersey.

He will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and will be subject to parole supervision for life.

