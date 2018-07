Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Philly’s native sons Marcus and Markieff Morris opened their annual summer basketball camp in King of Prussia.

The camp is held by the “Family Over Everything Foundation” that invites boys and girls ages 7 to 15 to the two-day camp.

Along with instruction, the camp includes special giveaways and transportation to and from the city for those wanting to take part.