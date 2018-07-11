  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Mega Millions Jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You have another chance to become a multimillionaire. No ticket matched all six winning numbers for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot is now a whopping $340 million.

New Jersey Mother Wins $5 Million After Accidentally Getting ‘Set For Life’ Ticket

Just because you didn’t win the top prize, doesn’t mean you didn’t win something.

Here are the winning numbers again: 1, 17, 28, 56, 70 and the Mega Ball is 14.

The next chance to win big is Friday.

