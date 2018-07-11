Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You have another chance to become a multimillionaire. No ticket matched all six winning numbers for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.
The jackpot is now a whopping $340 million.
New Jersey Mother Wins $5 Million After Accidentally Getting ‘Set For Life’ Ticket
Just because you didn’t win the top prize, doesn’t mean you didn’t win something.
Here are the winning numbers again: 1, 17, 28, 56, 70 and the Mega Ball is 14.
The next chance to win big is Friday.