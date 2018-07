Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A veteran Philadelphia firefighter was laid to rest Wednesday.

Eyewitness News was at Deliverance Evangelistic Church on West Lehigh Avenue for the viewing and funeral for Lt. Benny Hutchins.

Many first responders were involved in the funeral procession this morning for fallen #Philadelphia firefighter Benny Hutchins, a 34-year veteran @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/yUGYHfzYli — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 11, 2018

He died on June 27, after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.

Lt. Hutchins served the fire department for 34 years.